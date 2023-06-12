"Rahul Dravid told me to focus on my kind of game" - Jitesh Sharma

Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has shared his experience of sharing the Indian team dressing room with head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

The 29-year-old was added to India's T20I squad for the home bilateral series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier in January.

Although Jitesh didn't get the opportunity to play his debut international game in either of the series, he didn't miss the chance to pick the brains of great players of the game. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo about Rahul Dravid's message on his game, Jitesh Sharma said:

"I even spoke to Rahul [Dravid] sir about how to maintain a good strike rate even if the side if four down early. He said, 'If you are going out to bat at four or five down, half the side is gone anyway, so focus on what you know best. Just give yourself some time and focus on the kind of game you know best'."

He added:

"I was also a bit close to Paras [Mhambrey] sir, who has been coach at Vidarbha. He asked me not to worry about anything and that nobody would judge me there. All he wanted me to do was to pay attention to my batting and keeping."

"I will be glad to bat even at No. 11 for India" - Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma has gone through the hard yards in domestic cricket for Vidarbha quite sometime now. The uncapped Indian gloveman has switched his game to another level since his IPL debut for Punjab Kings in 2022.

Jitesh has scored 543 runs in 24 IPL innings, 309 of which came in IPL 2023 at an impressive strike rate of 156.06. He has assumed the finisher role for PBKS with his hard-hitting gameplan in the death overs.

The Vidarbha player is keen to follow his dream of donning the Indian shirt, and believes that he is ready for that job.

Speaking about the need of an oppoetunity to play international cricket, Jitesh mentioned:

"I feel that if I enter the Indian dressing room now, I would feel a lot more comfortable after that experience. I have already interacted with them once. And if selected to play, I will be glad to bat even at No. 11 for India."

Jitesh could get picked for the young T20I squad as India are set to tour the West Indies for a month-long period, which includes five T20 Internationals, starting on August 4.

