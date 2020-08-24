Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore revealed that former India U19 head coach Rahul Dravid told him that Kamlesh Nagarkoti was one of the best fielders in the country. Nagarkoti had a brilliant 2019 U19 World Cup but was unfortunate not to play in IPL 2018 and 2019 due to injuries.

Mysore added that Dravid believes that, as a fielder, Nagarkoti can compete with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja.

Mysore was pleased with the kind of team composition the KKR franchise were able to build in the IPL 2020 auction. He believes that KKR possess a great blend of youth and experience and was pretty positive about the franchise's chances in IPL 2020.

"One guy that we are completely looking forward to see in action is Kamlesh Nagarkoti. He is an unbelievable young kid, he is like a son to me. People who have seen him bowl, the pace at which he bowls, and he can really bat. But most importantly Rahul Dravid had told me that he is one of the best fielders going around in India. He would compete with the likes of Jadeja, which is a big statement from someone like Rahul Dravid," Venky Mysore said on 'The RK Show'.

Gautam Gambhir fitted in perfectly with what we wanted to achieve as a team KKR: Venky Mysore

Gautam Gambhir led KKR to IPL wins in 2012 and 2014

KKR bought Gautam Gambhir in the 2011 IPL auction, and he would lead the franchise to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Mysore feels that Gambhir was a passionate leader who always led by example.

"I have a very great relationship with Gautam Gambhir even now. I think he fitted in perfectly with what we wanted to achieve as a franchise, which is team KKR. It is always about the team and not about the individual," Venky Mysore said.

"He is one of those extremely intelligent and terrific leaders. He was one of those understated quiet people off the field. But once he got on to the field, his intensity just changed and his best instincts also came out as a leader. That is a kind of personality that people follow on the field", he further added.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to begin from September 19 in the UAE and will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.