Rahul Dravid walks with crutches as he joins Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 camp in Jaipur [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid was spotted using crutches as he arrived at the team camp on Wednesday, March 12, in preparation for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The 18th season of the prestigious tournament is set to kick off on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match.

Dravid sustained a leg injury while playing a match for Vijaya Cricket Club in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Group III league semifinal on March 2. Vijaya Cricket Club struggled early, collapsing to 12/3 in the seventh over.

Dravid then joined his 16-year-old son, Anvay, at the crease. Despite being in pain after two balls, Dravid continued batting, forming a 43-run partnership off 66 balls. He scored 29 runs off 28 balls, hitting six boundaries, while Anvay contributed 22 runs.

Dravid pulled a calf muscle while running in the 18th over and had to be assisted off the field, unable to return. Vijaya CC posted 149 in 40 overs, but Jayanagar Cricketers comfortably chased down the target in 31.3 overs, securing a five-wicket victory.

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old joined the Royals camp in preparation for the upcoming IPL season. He was seen walking with crutches and interacting with the players.

Dravid was a mentor and team director for the Royals during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Sanju Samson to continue to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

The inaugural IPL champions, Rajasthan Royals, will kick off their 2025 season on March 23, facing SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sanju Samson will continue to captain the team.

Here’s the full RR squad for IPL 2025:

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma.

