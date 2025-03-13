5 big names from the 2024 edition who won't be part of IPL 2025 ft. Shikhar Dhawan 

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence on March 22. The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain raiser.

Since its inception in 2008, the tournament has kept growing season after season and has become an integral part of the cricketing calendar. Most of the cricket boards give their players a green signal to play in the IPL despite having international commitments, which goes on to show the competitiveness of the tournament.

Ahead of the 2025 season, we saw some record-shattering bids with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive ever buy in IPL history as the Lucknow Super Giants acquired him for a whopping Rs 27 crores, closely followed by Shreyas Iyer who was snapped up by the Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crores.

Several Indian players were bought for incredibly high amounts but some big names also weren't unsold in the tournament. Some players made themselves unavailable while some retired to draw curtains on their IPL career.

Let us now have a look at five big names from the 2024 edition who won't be part of the IPL 2025:

Shardul Thakur celebrates picking a wicket for CSK. Source: Getty

It came as a surprise when bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He played just nine matches for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2024 edition and bagged just five wickets.

He couldn't make a significant contribution, which might have been the reason behind his exclusion from the 2025 IPL. None of the franchises bid for him even in the accelerated auction. Shardul could still be a part of the IPL if he is included as an injury replacement.

Regarded as one of the most talented batters when he burst into the scene in 2018, Prithvi Shaw was fast tracked into the Indian side and made an immediate impact by scoring a century on his Test debut.

Shaw was touted as the next big thing of Indian cricket but failed to show the consistency which was needed at the highest level. Fitness and disciplinary issues including not attending practice sessions meant he was sidelined from the Mumbai domestic team as well.

He was given sporadic opportunities for the Delhi Capitals in the 2024 IPL but couldn't quite make an impact. He was subsequently released by the franchise after scoring just 198 runs in eight matches. He is certainly one of the big names to miss out from IPL 2025.

Cameron Green sustained an injury earlier this year. Source: Getty

One of the most promising young all-rounders in world cricket, Cameron Green won't be seen in action in the 18th edition of the IPL. Green had a stellar run for the Mumbai Indians in his debut season in 2023 but was transferred to RCB in 2024.

He failed to make a consistent impact, scoring just 255 runs in 13 matches besides picking 10 wickets. Green was released by RCB ahead of the 2025 auction but had he gone into the auction, he would have certainly fetched a good amount of money given his skill sets.

Green sustained a lower spine fracture during the white ball tour of England earlier this year, which has ruled him out for the near future. RCB actually wanted him to retain him, but once realising that he won't be available for the 2025 season, he was released.

David Warner went unsold in the mega auction. Source: Getty

The former IPL winning captain David Warner went unsold in the mega auction. The former Australian opener led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to a title triumph in 2016 and has represented the Delhi Capitals since he was released by SRH.

He might have retired from international cricket and have passed his prime but a player of Warner’s stature and calibre has the ability to turn it around. The highest run getter in IPL for overseas batters, Warner registered himself for the PSL draft.

The Karachi Kings subsequently picked him. However, he can still take an U-turn on PSL if he gets called up as a replacement with injuries and withdrawals being a regular feature of the IPL.

One of the biggest names who played in the 2024 IPL but won't be seen in action during the 2025 edition is the former Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan. The second highest run-getter in the IPL history, Dhawan retired from all forms of cricket in September, citing that he doesn't have the inspiration left to play domestic cricket.

“If I look back, the last two years of my cricketing career, I wasn't playing much of international cricket and I was playing IPL to IPL, so I wasn't playing much of cricket overall,” Dhawan was quoted as saying by PTI.

He was the designated captain of the Punjab Kings in the 2024 IPL but only played five matches during the season after sustaining a shoulder injury. Immediately after announcing his retirement, Dhawan participated in the retired players tournament. The fans will miss his absence and flamboyance in the field in the upcoming IPL.

