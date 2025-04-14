Rahul Tripathi takes a stunning running catch to dismiss Aiden Markam for 6 in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were handed an early blow in their home match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. on Monday, April 14. Opener Aiden Markram departed for six runs in the opening over of the innings, courtesy of a brilliant running catch by Rahul Tripathi off the bowling of Khaleel Ahmed.

Ad

The South African got out while trying to work the ball to the leg side but only found a leading edge. Tripathi ran backwards from cover and dived forward to hold on to the ball to complete an outstanding catch.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

CSK win the toss and opt to bowl; Ashwin, Conway omitted from playing XI

The wicket vindicated the decision taken by captain MS Dhoni, who won the toss and opted to bowl first. The five-time IPL champions made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in batter Shaik Rasheed and all-rounder Jamie Overton for Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway, respectively.

Ad

Dhoni regretted the lack of consistency with the bat for the CSK this season. However, he is optimistic that their fortunes will change soon.

"The wicket gets better in the second innings. It's important to set the right temperament. We haven't been consistent with our batting.It's important to have a positive mindset, play those big shots. It's a matter of time," Dhoni said at the toss on Monday.

Ad

The 43-year-old was reappointed as CSK captain on Friday, April 8, after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an elbow injury. His return as captain did not change CSK's fortune immediately, as they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Friday, April 11.

LSG, meanwhile, welcomed back Mitchell Marsh to their playing XI after he missed their previous match against the Gujarat Titans due to personal reasons. Marsh came in place of Himmat Singh in the playing XI.

Ad

LSG captain Rishabh Pant said he, too, would have opted to field first after winning the toss. However, he admitted that the pitch did get better to bat on later in the match.

"We would have bowled first. In Lucknow it's slower in the first innings, gets better gradually. The only thing we talked about CSK is that we don't want to give them an opening, just need to give our 100%. We want to go out there and play good cricket," Pant said at the toss on Monday.

At the time of writing, LSG were 42/2 in six overs, with Marsh and Pant at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More