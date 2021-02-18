Rajasthan Royals 2021 players list: Complete list of RR players for IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals created IPL history by purchasing veteran South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a record price of INR 16.25 crore. Morris is now the most expensive buy at an IPL auction, beating the record (INR 16 crore) set by the Delhi Capitals for Yuvraj Singh.

Morris entered the IPL 2021 auction at a base price of INR 75 lakh. He was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the mini-auction.

Rajasthan Royals also purchased Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube for INR 4.4 crore. Dube, too, was released by RCB prior to the auction. Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was bought by the franchise for INR 1 crore.

Further, RR purchased young Saurashtra left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya for INR 1.2 crore. He entered the auction at a base price of INR 20 lakh. Leg-spinner KC Cariappa was also sold to RR for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Among RR’s other purchases were England batsman Liam Livingstone (INR 75 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (INR 20 lakh) and Akash Singh (INR 20 lakh).

Rajasthan Royals squad movements ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

Rajasthan Royals had nine available slots ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, three of them overseas, and a purse of INR 37.85 crore.

List of players retained by Rajasthan Royals before the IPL 2021 auction

Retained: Sanju Samson (captain), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye.

List of players released by Rajasthan Royals before the IPL 2021 auction

Released: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

Robin Uthappa was traded to Chennai Super Kings. Also, Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara was appointed as the franchise’s Director of Cricket for the upcoming IPL season.

Rajasthan Royals 2021 Full players list post the auction

Here is the updated squad list of Rajasthan Royals after the IPL 2021 auction.:

Sanju Samson (captain), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, K C Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh.

(Players purchased at IPL 2021 auction in bold).