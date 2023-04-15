"Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans can once again make it to the finals" - Mohammad Kaif ahead of GT vs RR 

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif is of the opinion that Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals can make it to the IPL 2023 final in successive seasons.

Rajasthan Royals are currently leading the points table this season with three wins in four matches. The Gujarat Titans have the same result but are placed third due to inferior net-run-rate against the Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Both teams are set for an enticing clash on Sunday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the first time since they met in the IPL 2022 final at the same venue.

When Mohammad Kaif was asked about the strongest team in IPL 2023 on Sportskeeda's Weekend Special show 'SK Match Ki Baat', the former Indian player responded:

"I had predicted two teams before the tournament. I went with Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans can once again make it to the finals. I still feel that both teams are ahead."

Kaif further heaped praise on Gujarat Titans bowling unit, which could play an integral role in the team's title defense.

"Gujarat Titans have lost only one match because of Rinku Singh's five sixes. With a very strong bowling from the likes of Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, (Alzarri) Joseph and Hardik Pandya, I believe that the team with strong bowling will lift the trophy."

Legendary Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram was against dubbing any side as strong in the initial phase of the tournament.

"Look, it's too early to say which team is the strongest as it is a very long tournament. All the matches are getting very close and the player combinations of all the teams have been great.

"As a team, you would want to peak in the last two weeks of the league stage. You don't want to peak too early so that it succumbs you under pressure."

"He has a very simple game plan" - Mohammad Kaif on Gujarat Titans young batter

Tamil Nadu top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan was the first impact substitute used by the Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings. The left-handed batter replaced the injured Kane Williamson in the second innings while chasing 179.

Sudharsan made 22 off 17 balls before edging one behind the stumps off Rajvardhan Hangargekar's bowling. He started in the Titans' playing XI for the next match and was unbeaten on 62 in a 163-run chase to bag the Player of the Match award.

The Titans No.3 batter has scored 156 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 126.83 so far this season. Speaking on the performance of the 21-year-old in IPL 2023 for the Titans, Kaif said:

"Sai has done well so far. He came as an impact player in the first match and wasn't known so well back then. He made an impact in that match and in the next one, he played in the 11, scored 50 and won the Man of the Match award.

"He has a very simple game plan. No big shot like a slog, plays proper cricketing shots, looks carefully and then reacts to the ball. The one who plays longer innings isn't a slogger. Sai has come here showing consistency in domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu."

Sai Sudarsan was involved in a record-breaking 416-run partnership with fellow Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022/23 Vijay Hazare Trophy. It is the highest stand for any wicket in List A cricket.

Sudarshan scored 154 runs from 102 balls, with the help of 19 fours and a couple of sixes.

