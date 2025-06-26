Rajasthan Royals owner sues Raj Kundra in UK court for blackmail: Reports

Rajasthan Royals (RR) owner Manoj Badale has reportedly sued former RR owner Raj Kundra at the London High Court for blackmailing him. Badale, a London-based venture capitalist, is the majority stakeholder in the Rajasthan-based franchise.

His company, Emerging Media Ventures, owns 65 per cent of the stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team. According to a report by The Economic Times, Badale has taken Kunda to court over an alleged breach of the confidential settlement agreement made between the two parties.

Kundra previously had an 11.7 per cent stake in the franchise but had to forfeit it after he was banned from cricket for life by the Supreme Court of India's Lodha Committee in 2015. The business tycoon was handed the punishment after being found guilty of betting on IPL matches.

The aforementioned report claimed that Badale's lawyer, Adam Speker, blackmailed his client by threatening to report a serious allegation to Indian authorities.

The same report suggested that Kundra sent a text message to IPL founder Lalit Modi. The message read:

"Badale did not realize that cheating me would cost him dearly.'"

Adam Speker further added that Raj Kundra emailed Manoj Badale last month, claiming that he had been defrauded of the rightful value of his stake in Rajasthan Royals.

"Will soon be releasing documented evidence" - Raj Kundra's shocking financial misconduct claim on Rajasthan Royals owners

During the recently concluded IPL 2025, Raj Kundra alleged that a Rajasthan Royals promoter had been involved in serious financial misconduct through offshore structures and hidden transactions.

The 49-year-old revealed that he even has documented evidence of the wrongdoings and will be releasing it soon. Kundra wrote on X:

"I will soon be releasing documented evidence exposing serious financial misconduct, through offshore structures and hidden transactions involving a key promoter of the Rajasthan Royals. This includes deceit and manipulation in many shareholder dealings!"

Rajasthan Royals were the winners of the inaugural season of the cash-rich league in 2008. It remains their only title win to date. They failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2025, finishing ninth in the points table with four wins from 14 matches.

