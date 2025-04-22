Rajasthan Royals react to shocking claims of match fixing in IPL 2025 clash against LSG

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have refuted all reports of match-fixing claims during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Deep Roy, a senior official in the franchise, rejected all match fixing allegations made against RR, adding that such misleading reports could damage the franchise's reputation.

The franchise management has written to the state Chief Minister to take action against the convenor of the Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) ad-hoc committee Jaideep Bihani, who had raised the match fixing allegations following RR's two-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on Saturday, April 20.

“We reject all allegations made by the convener of the ad hoc committee. Such public statements are not only misleading but have caused serious damage to the reputation and credibility of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the BCCI. They also tarnish the integrity of cricket,” Roy said. (via Livemint).

Jaideep Bihani hints at match-fixing after loss to LSG; questions lack of RCA involvement in RR's functioning in IPL 2025

Jaideep Bihani, who is a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Sri Ganganagar constituency, hinted that there was match-fixing involved, following RR's defeat to LSG in Jaipur on Saturday, April 20.

Bihani claimed that even a child would claim after watching the LSG match that it was fixed.

"Even a kid would say that the match against LSG was fixed," Bihani said in an interview to News18 Rajasthan. (via Outlook).

He also questioned the franchise's decision to not involve the RCA in its functioning during IPL 2025.

“The ad hoc committee has been appointed by the state government in Rajasthan. It has extended for a fifth time. We make sure all competitions take place without any issues. But then just as IPL came, the Zila Parishad (district council) took control of it. For IPL, the BCCI had first sent a letter to RCA only, not Zila Parishad. The excuse given by them and RR that we don’t have an MOU from Sawai Mansingh Stadium. If MOU is not there, so what? Aren’t you paying Zila Parishad for every match?” Bihani said (via News18).

RR have endured a difficult run in IPL 2025, with two wins in eight matches so far. They next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24.

