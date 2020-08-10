Virat Kohli has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL ever since its inception. RCB has always retained Kohli ahead of the IPL Auction, making him the only player to have never gone under the hammer.

While Virat Kohli has clarified that he wants to play for RCB until retirement, Rajasthan Royals have expressed their interest in signing the Indian cricket team skipper.

A photoshopped picture of Virat Kohli wearing the RR jersey went viral on social media, with the creator of the image wanting the IPL 2016 Orange Cap winner at the Jaipur-based franchise.

The Twitter handle of Rajasthan retweeted that image and suggested they'd take Kohli only if RCB Insider host Mr. Nags came along.

Virat Kohli looking forward lead RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with 5,412 runs to his name in 169 innings. He has won the Orange Cap and also seized the Player of the Series award once. However, an IPL trophy has always eluded the 31-year-old Delhite.

Virat Kohli would want to end RCB's title drought this year after the team management put together a solid group of players for IPL 2020.

RCB signed the likes of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Joshua Phillipe, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, and Isuru Udana in the auction. Meanwhile, they had retained their Indian core comprising the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, and Parthiv Patel. Additionally, the Bangalore franchise also retained two foreigners in AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali.

The Bangalore-based franchise will start as one of the favourites to win IPL in the UAE, and if all players realise their potential in IPL 2020, RCB could finally end their title drought.