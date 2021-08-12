Rajasthan Royals set to launch their second cricket academy in the UAE 

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have extended their imprint on the cricketing world after their decision to open their second cricket academy in the UAE. The Royals will unveil the academy at the new Malek Stadium in Ajman next month.

The franchise opened its first academy in Dubai in October 2020 and also has one in London. The brand new Rajasthan Royals Academy Ajman at Malek Stadium will begin its operations with a free open day for children of all ages and abilities on August 28.

❓ What does it mean to #PlayTheRoyalsWay? Our new Academy Director @dougie1brown explains.



🗣️ "The @rajasthanroyals way is all about innovation, it's about pushing your own boundaries, it's about accepting that nothing is impossible."#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/RdLUycETCu — Rajasthan Royals Academy UAE (@rracademyuae) August 11, 2021

Former UAE head coach and Warwickshire all-rounder Dougie Brown has been appointed as the academy director of both establishments in the UAE. Brown, who represented England and Scotland across 25 ODIs, expressed his pleasure at being awarded the assignment. He said:

“Ajman is a hub of cricket, it’s an important strategic place for the Rajasthan Royals and we want to make sure we have an impact across the whole of the UAE. In doing that, we hope that we allow UAE cricketers to express themselves and become as good as they possibly can be.”

UAE is a major modern-day sporting hub: Rajasthan Royals CEO

The UAE was a prominent location on the cricketing map, with Sharjah at the helm, but faded away into the new millennium. However, a resurgence has come into form as a host for Pakistan cricket over the last decade. The UAE has also hosted an edition of the Asia Cup, the 13th season of the IPL and will now conduct the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup as well.

Royals Sports Group CEO Mike Fordham asserted that the academy is part of their global vision and will provide access to the sport for the people of the country. He said:

“The academy in Ajman will help provide opportunities to the population outside of Dubai, to train and learn amidst world class facilities and coaches. The academy will form part of our global vision to engage a larger cricketing population, whilst driving the Royals brand in key strategic markets.”

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed fifth in the points table and will look to improve on their disappointing campaign in the UAE in 2020. The franchise recently expanded their network following a takeover of the Barbados outfit in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

