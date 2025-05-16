Rajasthan Royals teammates celebrate pacer’s birthday at team hotel ahead of IPL 2025 restart [Watch]

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have shared a clip of the players celebrating pacer Tushar Deshpande’s birthday at the team hotel. The right-arm fast bowler turned 30 on Thursday, May 15.
To mark the occasion, Deshpande's teammates gathered as he cut his birthday cake, only to have it smeared on his face in classic team tradition. His wife, Nabha Gaddamwar, was also present at the celebration.
Fans can watch the video here (via RR's X handle):
Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on Saturday, May 17, after the BCCI suspended the tournament on May 9. The Rajasthan Royals will return to action on Sunday, May 18, when they host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
RR's final league match will be against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sanju Samson’s side have already been eliminated from playoff contention and currently sit ninth in the points table with just six points from 12 games.
A look at Tushar Deshpande's IPL 2025 campaign for Rajasthan Royals
Tushar Deshpande enjoyed IPL 2023 and 2024 with the Chennai Super Kings, picking up 38 wickets in 29 matches over the two seasons. The 30-year-old was subsequently acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 6.50 crore during the 2025 mega auction.
However, the pacer has struggled to replicate the form that made him a standout performer in previous seasons, having appeared in just eight matches this year. He has taken six wickets at an average of 45.00, alongside a high economy rate of 11.25.
Throughout his IPL career, Deshpande has played 44 matches, claiming 48 wickets at an average of 31.52 and an economy rate of 9.89. His best performance to date in the T20 tournament remains an impressive 4/27 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the 2024 season.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS