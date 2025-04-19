Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RR and LSG's last match in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the match on Saturday, April 19.

The two teams have clashed five times in the IPL, with the Royals having an upper hand over the Super Giants, leading them 4-1 in head-to-head encounters. In their last meeting, RR beat LSG by seven wickets in match 44 of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, Lucknow put up 196/5 in their allotted 20 overs. They lost two wickets early, but KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda starred with the bat, scoring 76 (48) and 50 (31), respectively. Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya also chipped in with double digits.

Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/31, while Trent Boult, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin shared one wicket each.

LSG vs RR IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, RR achieved the target with six balls in hand. Openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 34 (18) and 24 (18), respectively. Captain Sanju Samson led by example, scoring an unbeaten 71 off 33 deliveries, comprising four sixes and seven boundaries. Dhruv Jurel also looked good for his 52 off 34 balls, hitting two sixes and five boundaries.

Meanwhile, Yash Thakur, Marcus Stoinis and Amit Mishra picked up one wicket each for LSG.

LSG vs RR IPL 2024 scorecard.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

LSG lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their last IPL 2025 outing at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 14.

Asked to bat first, Lucknow lost big guns Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran for single-digit scores. Mitchell Marsh looked good for his 30 off 25 balls but failed to consolidate. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 63 off 49 balls, including four maximums and as many boundaries. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad also chipped in with their 20s.

Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball for CSK, returning with two wickets apiece. Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj bagged one wicket each.

LSG vs CSK 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Super Kings achieved the target with three balls to spare. Openers Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra gave a promising start, scoring 27 (19) and 37 (22), respectively. Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar then departed for single-digit scores. However, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni stayed unbeaten to take the team over the line. The duo chipped in with 43* (37) and 26* (11), respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi starred with the ball for the Super Giants, returning with figures of 2/18, while Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi and Aiden Markram shared one wicket each.

LSG vs CSK 2025 scorecard.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

RR lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Super Over in their last IPL outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 16.

Put in to bat first, DC put up 188/5 in their allotted 20 overs. They lost two quick wickets, but Abishek Porel impressed with 49 off 37. His innings comprised one six and five boundaries. KL Rahul and skipper Axar Patel contributed 38 (32) and 34 (14), respectively. Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma also contributed unbeaten scores of 34 (18) and 15 (11), respectively.

Jofra Archer starred with the ball for the Royals, returning with economical figures of 2/32, while Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged one wicket apiece.

RR vs DC 2025 scorecard.

In response, RR scored 188/4 in 20 overs. They failed to score nine runs in the final over as Mitchell Starc delivered with the ball for the Capitals. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson chipped in with 51 (37) and 31 (19), respectively. Samson retired hurt after sustaining a rib injury while batting.

Later, Nitish Rana put up a fight with 51 off 28 balls, including two maximums and six boundaries. Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer returned with scores of 26 (17) and 15 (9), respectively.

RR vs DC 2025 scorecard.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav bagged one wicket each for Delhi.

