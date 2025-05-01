Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RR and MI's last match in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 50th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the match on Thursday, May 1.
The two teams have locked horns 30 times in the T20 league, with Mumbai leading Rajasthan 15-14 in head-to-head clashes. One match didn't yield a result. In their last meeting, RR beat MI by nine wickets in match 38 of IPL 2024.
Batting first, Mumbai posted 179/9 in their allotted 20 overs. The top three departed cheaply. Tilak Varma top-scored with 65 off 45 balls with the help of three sixes and five boundaries. Nehal Wadhera also chipped in with 49 off 24 deliveries, hitting four sixes and three boundaries while Mohammad Nabi contributed a valuable 23 off 17.
Sandeep Sharma starred with the ball for RR, finishing with figures of 5/18 while Trent Boult bagged two wickets. Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket apiece.
In response, the Royals achieved the target with eight balls to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the run chase, smashing an unbeaten 104 off 60 deliveries, in an innings laced with seven maximums and nine boundaries.
Skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 38 (28) and 35 (25), respectively. Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla took the solitary wicket for MI.
RR's scorecard from their last IPL match
RR beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in their last IPL 2025 game in Jaipur on Monday, April 28.
Asked to bat first, Rajasthan put up 209/4 in 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring 84 off 50 balls with the help of four sixes and five boundaries. Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan chipped in with scores of 50* (26) and 39 (30), respectively.
Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals, bagging two wickets. Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer bagged one wicket apiece.
In response, RR achieved the target with 4.1 overs in hand. Vaibhav Suryakumar became the fastest Indian batter to score a century in IPL, scoring a 35-ball century. He smashed 11 sixes and seven boundaries in his innings.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was equally brilliant, smashing an unbeaten 70 off 40 deliveries. Skipper Riyan Parag stayed unbeaten on 32 off 15 balls. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna scalped one wicket apiece for GT.
MI's scorecard from their last IPL game
MI lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs in their last IPL game at Wankhede on April 27. Invited to bat first, Mumbai put up 215/7 in 20 overs.
Opener Rohit Sharma departed early but Ryan Rickelton provided a promising start, smashing a quickfire 58 off 32 balls, hitting four maximums and six boundaries.
Suryakumar Yadav also delivered with the bat, scoring 54 off 28, in an innings laced with four maximums and as many fours. Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Naman Dhir chipped in with their 20s.
Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan emerged as the leading wicket-takers for LSG, returning with two wickets apiece. Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, and Ravi Bishnoi picked up one wicket apiece.
In response, the Super Giants were bowled out for 161. Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran got starts, scoring 34 (14) and 27 (15), respectively, but failed to consolidate. Ayush Badoni and David Miller ended up with the same fate after managing 35 (22) and 24 (16), respectively.
Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 4/22 while Trent Boult scalped three wickets. Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch also bagged two and one wicket, respectively.
