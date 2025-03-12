Rajasthan Royals welcome Riyan Parag to IPL 2025 camp with special throwback video [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a special throwback video on their social media as Indian cricketer Riyan Parag joined the camp for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 18th season of the prestigious tournament will begin on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the season opener.

The Royals' 2024 campaign ended in defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, young batter Riyan had a breakout season with the bat. The right-handed batter played in 16 matches, scoring 573 runs at an average of 52.09, including four fifties, with a highest score of an unbeaten 84.

His impressive performance earned him retention by the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega auction for INR 14 crore.

As the 23-year-old joined the RR camp for his seventh consecutive season and the 2025 edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals shared a special throwback video welcoming Riyan. They captioned the post:

“Welcome back for your 7th season. Been truly a memorable ride.”

Riyan has played 70 IPL matches so far, scoring 1,173 runs at an average of 24.43, including six half-centuries.

Rajasthan Royals' schedule for IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad, with the match scheduled for March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Here’s the full schedule:

March 23: SRH vs RR - 3:30 PM, Hyderabad

March 26: RR vs KKR - 7:30 PM, Guwahati

March 30: RR vs CSK - 7:30 PM, Guwahati

April 5: PBKS vs RR - 7:30 PM, Mullanpur

April 9: GT vs RR - 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

April 13: RR vs RCB - 3:30 PM, Jaipur

April 16: DC vs RR - 7:30 PM, Delhi

April 19: RR vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Jaipur

April 24: RCB vs RR - 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

April 28: RR vs GT - 7:30 PM, Jaipur

May 1: RR vs MI - 7:30 PM. Jaipur

May 4: KKR vs RR - 3:30 PM, Kolkata

May 12: CSK vs RR - 7:30 PM, Chennai

May 16: RR vs PBKS - 7:30, Jaipur

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson will continue leading the team this year.

