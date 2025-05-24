Rajat Patidar fined ₹24 lakh, Pat Cummins half the amount for breaching Code of Conduct in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins were handed hefty fines of ₹24 lakh and ₹12 lakh, respectively, after the conclusion of their recent IPL 2025 match. RCB and SRH squared off at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.
Fines were imposed on both captains for maintaining a slow over-rate during the contest. While it was Patidar’s second such offense, it was Cummins’ first in the ongoing edition under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.
IPL issued an official statement regarding the same, which stated (via iplt20.com):
“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”
The statement continued:
“Pat Cummins, Captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 Lakh.”
SRH down RCB to clinch a 42-run win
Speaking of the game, SRH set a humongous target of 232 runs for Bengaluru to chase. Though this was supposed to be RCB’s home game, it was shifted to Lucknow because of the weather conditions in Bengaluru.
The Royal Challengers started the chase well, as openers Virat Kohli (43 off 25) and Phil Salt (62 off 32) shared an 80-run stand for the first wicket. They looked comfortable and the clear favorites to win, but SRH bowlers turned the tables around with some brilliant performances.
Cummins was the pick of the bowlers, scalping three wickets, as RCB’s batting unit came tumbling down. Jitesh Sharma, who led the side for a day as regular skipper Patidar played as an Impact Player, couldn’t get a win under his name, as Bengaluru were bundled out for 189 in 19.5 overs, losing the match by 42 runs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS