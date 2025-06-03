Rajat Patidar misses a flick and is trapped lbw for 26 by Kyle Jamieson in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) seamer Kyle Jamieson dismissed the dangerous-looking Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar in the final of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The high-stakes clash is taking place on Tuesday, June 3, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The crucial breakthrough occurred on the fifth delivery of the 11th over during RCB’s innings. Jamieson delivered a pinpoint yorker that landed just in front of the crease. Patidar didn’t commit to a forward stride and shuffled slightly across his stumps, and attempted to flick it off the middle. However, he missed the line completely and was trapped plumb in front.
Watch the video of the wicket here:
The skipper scored a quickfire 26 off 16 deliveries, including one boundary and two sixes. His dismissal left RCB at 96/3 after 10.5 overs.
Kyle Jamieson bags two wickets for PBKS, while Virat Kohli plays the anchor role for RCB
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Phil Salt gave RCB a brisk start, smashing Arshdeep Singh for a four and a six in the opening over. However, his aggressive innings was short-lived. He fell for 16 off nine balls in the second over while attempting another big shot and was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson.
Mayank Agarwal came in at No. 3 and built the innings alongside Virat Kohli, taking RCB to 55/1 at the end of the powerplay. Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced into the attack in the seventh over and struck immediately, dismissing Agarwal for 24 off 18 deliveries.
Kohli then built a solid partnership with Rajat Patidar, with the duo adding 40 runs off 27 balls for the third wicket. Patidar looked in good touch but was eventually dismissed for 26 off 16, giving Kyle Jamieson his second wicket of the match. At the time of writing, RCB were 125/3 after 14 overs, with Kohli on 41 and Liam Livingstone at the crease on 14.
