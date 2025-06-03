Shreyas Iyer takes fine catch to dismiss Phil Salt as Kyle Jamieson gets first breakthrough in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

Kyle Jamieson dismissed the dangerous Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt early in the powerplay, courtesy of a composed catch from Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer. The two teams are facing off in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

RCB got off to a good start after being put to bat first, with Salt hitting Arshdeep Singh for a six and a four in the very first over. He looked to take on Jamieson in a similar way and hit him for a four off the second delivery of the second over.

However, he was dismissed off the fourth delivery. Salt looked to go big on what was a good length ball around off, but ended up hitting it towards mid-on. Iyer tracked backwards to complete a fine catch as PBKS players ran to hug their captain in jubilation.

Watch the video of Salt’s dismissal here.

Notably, both teams are eyeing their first-ever IPL title in 18 years, and the tournament will witness a new champion being crowned at the iconic venue in Ahmedabad. Before the showdown, RCB and PBKS’ head-to-head stood at 18-18 from the 36 times that they had squared off.

“It's a final, we're gonna play it like a final” – Shreyas Iyer on PBKS’ strategies during toss

Shreyas Iyer called tails and won the toss in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. When asked about how the team has prepared for the final, having gotten just 24 hours to prepare for the game, Iyer, speaking to Ravi Shastri at the toss, said:

“I want to give positive signs to my mind and body. I feel it's an amazing day, here at the moment. Crowd here is electrifying, just want to cherish. Boys in a brilliant mindset. All we talked in the meeting was about how keeping calm gives the best results. That's been the message throughout. We hope to embrace the occasion."

"I'm absolutely fine. I want to say it's just another game, but it's a final, we're gonna play it like a final. It's going to be a tremendous feeling, just thinking about lifting the trophy. Already envisioned it, all in the mind right now. Want to go out and execute to the best of our abilities," Iyer added.

Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a title victory in IPL 2024 and has made it to his second consecutive final, only with a different team. If PBKS win, Iyer will become the first player to lead two different teams to the title victory in the IPL.

Salt's dismissal had reduced RCB to 18-1 after 1.4 overs.

