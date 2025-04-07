Rajat Patidar's DRS call pays off as Josh Hazlewood traps Ryan Rickelton LBW for 17 in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton was trapped LBW for 17 runs by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood after the on-field decision was overturned following a review. Skipper Rajat Patidar was convinced by his teammates to take the punt, which ultimately paid off at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7.

Chasing a mammoth 222 to avoid a first home defeat of the season, MI were rocked back early after Yash Dayal castled Rohit Sharma in the second over. Rickelton, who got off the mark with a sublime four off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over, scored two more boundaries in the third over to get going.

Prior to his dismissal in the following over, Rickelton had scored a sublime boundary through the covers. He looked to flick the next delivery through the fine leg region, but missed contact with a length delivery. The on-field umpire did not comply with RCB's appeals while skipper Rajat Patidar also looked unconvinced.

However, wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma came in running from behind the wickets, and convinced the captain to take the review, assuring him that the ball pitched in line. Sure enough, DRS showed that the ball had just pitched in line. Since the impact and the wickets were never in doubt, the on-field decision was reversed.

Have a look at how the events unfolded right here:

Rajat Patidar hoped for lightning to strike twice after Jitesh Sharma convinced him to take another review, for a potential caught behind dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav. However, ultra edge showed only a spike when the ball hit the pad.

MI middle order tasked with the run chase duties again after Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton depart early

MI had to be timid for the second half of the powerplay after the openers were dismissed early again. After recording 54 runs in the first six overs, the pair of Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav are trying to take on the spinners in the middle overs.

As of writing, Suyash Sharma has bowled a couple of overs after coming in as the impact sub. The score reads 78-2 after nine overs as the hosts need 144 runs off 66 deliveries.

