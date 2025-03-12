Rajat Patidar sends message in Kannada after joining RCB camp for IPL 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar recently sent a message to fans in Kannada after joining the team camp to commence preparations for IPL 2025. He will be taking over the leadership responsibilities from Faf du Plessis, who led the team for the last three seasons.

RCB released Du Plessis ahead of the mega auction last year. The franchise did not buy him back, which forced the team management to appoint a new captain for the upcoming season.

It will be a maiden captaincy stint for Rajat Patidar in IPL. He has played only for RCB in the league so far after debuting in 2021. The right-hander has scored 799 runs across 27 games at an average of 34.74, including seven fifties and a solitary century.

The Bengaluru franchise took to their official X handle and shared a video to update fans about Patidar's arrival in their camp. In it, Rajat Patidar greeted local fans by speaking in Kannada and wished for their continued support in the coming season.

You can watch the video below:

Rajat Patidar's RCB captaincy tenure will commence on March 22 during the IPL 2025 opening match against KKR

Following a loss in Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals last season, the Royal Challengers will be hoping for an improved performance in IPL 2025 and go all the way under newly appointed captain Rajat Patidar. They have also reinforced their squad at the mega auction with quality T20 players like Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The RCB's campaign in the upcoming season will begin on March 22, when they will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

Here is RCB's complete schedule for IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

March 22: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 7: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 3:30 PM

April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 20: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 3:30 PM

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 27: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 9: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

