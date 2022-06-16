Hilarious scenes as Mumbai dugout, UP players applaud Yashasvi Jaiswal for finally scoring first run off 54th ball in Ranji Trophy semifinal

Mumbai's young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal had a hilarious moment on the field in his second innings of the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Uttar Pradesh. The 20-year-old failed to open his account for a staggering 53 deliveries.

But as he scored his first runs off the 54th ball, Yashasvi Jaiswal received thunderous sarcastic applause from his Mumbai teammates in the dugout as well as from the Uttar Pradesh players.

Taking the moment in a light-hearted and sporting manner, Yashasvi Jaiswal showed his bat to the dressing room, thanking them for the applause, which left his teammates in splits.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jaiswal raising the bat, Mumbai dugout cheering, UP players clapping when Jaiswal scored the first run in the 54th ball. Jaiswal raising the bat, Mumbai dugout cheering, UP players clapping when Jaiswal scored the first run in the 54th ball. https://t.co/VFjdxXLWOa

Yashasvi Jaiswal brought his IPL form into Ranji Trophy knockouts for Mumbai

Jaiswal was simply brilliant for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the second half of IPL 2022, especially when their main star Jos Buttler was going through an inconsistent patch of form.

The youngster showed great timing and temperament and played quite a few crucial knocks to repay the faith that the team management showed in him by retaining him ahead of the mega auction.

258 runs in 10 games kept him in good stead going into the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. The 20-year-old smashed an impressive second-innings hundred against Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals and helped Mumbai win the game by a record 725 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal @ybj_19 Loved been out there, it meant a lot. Loved been out there, it meant a lot. https://t.co/hjFRAsMn9d

However, an even better knock for Mumbai from him came in the first innings of the ongoing semifinals. Mumbai lost their skipper Prithvi Shaw for a duck in the first over and were in a tricky situation at 24/2.

Jaiswal, though, showed incredible temperament and brought up his second first-class hundred in as many games.

His century gave Mumbai a sizeable first innings total and their lead has already crossed the 300-run mark. Jaiswal will now look to up his scoring rate and try and bat Uttar Pradesh out of the semifinals.

