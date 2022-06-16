Prithvi Shaw shares hilarious meme after Yashasvi Jaiswal takes 54 balls to get off the mark in Ranji Trophy semi-final

Mumbai's 20-year-old opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, took 54 deliveries to get off the mark in the team's second innings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-finals against Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Jaiswal scored his first runs on his 54th delivery, upon which he received cheers from his teammates as well as the Uttar Pradesh players. The southpaw also raised his bat after finally scoring his first run.

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw, who opened the innings with the left-hander, reacted to the knock by sharing a hilarious meme.

Prithvi shared a meme on his Instagram story earlier today (June 16), highlighting that he had scored 60 runs off 64 deliveries, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was yet to score a single run after having played 50 balls.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has showcased stellar batting form in the Ranji Trophy knockouts. The southpaw slammed a fantastic century in the first innings of the semi-final clash against Uttar Pradesh in Bengaluru.

It is worth mentioning that Yashasvi impressed many during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), he has amassed 255 runs in 10 appearances.

Mumbai lead Uttar Pradesh by 346 runs at the end of day 3

Mumbai dominated Uttar Pradesh on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru. They have managed to accumulate a crucial 346-run lead at stumps on the third day.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (35*) is currently at the crease alongside Arman Jaffer (32*). Skipper Prithvi Shaw departed after a fine half-century. The right-hander scored 64 runs from 71 deliveries to help his side get off to a stunning start.

Mumbai bowlers did a fine job earlier in the day to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for 180. Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi and Tanush Kotian claimed three wickets each, while veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni picked up a solitary wicket.

