"Rashid Khan is my Google Khan" - Noor Ahmad 

Gujarat Titans spinner Noor Ahmad has nicknamed his senior Afghanistan teammate Rashid Khan as 'Google Khan' following the emphatic nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 5, in Jaipur.

The defending champions outplayed the Sanju Samson-led side in what seemed as the repeat of the IPL 2022 final. Titans spinners Noor Ahmad (2/15) and Rashid Khan (3/14) spun a web around the Royals middle order as they were bowled out for a minuscule 118.

Noor cleaned up Devdutt Padikkal with a magical googly and later trapped Dhruv Jurel for leg-before-wicket with a similar kind of delivery. Speaking about his performance against the Royals, Noor Ahmad told Titans teammate Rashid Khan in a post-match interview:

"It was a good game and I tried to hit the right areas. Somehow I didn't manage in some way but I did what I wanted."

The left-arm wrist spinner has now accounted for 10 dismissals in six games in IPL 2023 at an economy rate of 7.03. Noor Ahmad gave his teammate and senior Titans spinner the moniker of Google Khan for guiding him throughout the tournament. Ahmad said:

"I am having so much fun here and I am so grateful to play on this level, a big stage. Especially when I have Rashid Khan in my side. He is (my) Google Khan."

"Noor Ahmad asked me questions anywhere" - Rashid Khan

Noor Ahmad was discovered during Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) open selection trial in Kabul in 2018. The prodigy spinner went unsold in the IPL auctions of 2019 and 2020.

Riding on his impressive performance in the 2019 U-19 Asia Cup, Noor Ahmad wasn't far from hogging the limelight. He made his way through the Big Bash League representing the Melbourne Renegades in the 2020-21 season.

It was only a matter of time for Noor to overcome his IPL auction snub as he fetched INR 30 lakhs from Gujarat Titans in the 2022 mega auction. However, Noor didn't get any game to play in Titans' astounding title-winning campaign.

Speaking about the hard work Noor Ahmad has put behind to come a long way, Rashid Khan said:

"He is already a consistent and hard working guy. Someone like who works very hard off the field. Since last year when we were together, it was the first time that I spent a long time with him."

He added:

"Whole year he hasn't got the opportunity to play but the hard work was here. Even though when I was having a gym session as well, he was coming and saying 'let's bowl here'."

Rashid Khan justified the tag of Google Khan given the 18-year-old to him because the youngster would often shoot questions and doubts to his competriot.

"He (Noor Ahmad) asked me questions anywhere. While eating, while training, in gym, while traveling, everywhere he asks me questions, which is great and he is learning."

Gujarat Titans currently lead the points table with seven wins in 10 matches. They will play their next fixture against Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.

