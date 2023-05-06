Create

Rashid Khan: "Mohammed Shami was running into me and telling me Rashid Purple Cap" 

By Viransh Shah
Modified May 06, 2023 12:34 IST
Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami.
Gujarat Titans bowlers Mohammed Shami (left) and Rashid Khan. Image: Gujarat Titans/Twitter

Gujarat Titans spin bowler Rashid Khan has revealed Mohammed Shami's message to him in the race for the Purple Cap in the ongoing IPL 2023.

The defending champions outsmarted Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 6.

Rashid Khan dismantled the middle order of Royals with his parsimonious spell of 3 for 14 from four overs. The Titans vice-captain accounted for the dismissals of Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer as the hosts were bowled out for 118 in 17.5 overs.

Rashid Khan now has 18 wickets in 10 matches at 17.89 in IPL 2023 so far. He has leveled the tally with Gujarat Titans fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who picked just one wicket last night. Both the Titans bowlers are leading the wicket-taking charts this season and will be the contenders for the Purple Caps.

While speaking to Titans teammate Noor Ahmad in a video posted on IPL's official website, Rashid Khan said:

"When I got the third wicket, he was running into me and telling me: Purple cap…. Purple cap…. Rashid Purple Cap. He knew more than me that it was going to be a Purple cap. I don't have that in the mind that I have to get the Purple cap."
𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩: 𝘎𝘩𝘦𝘦 𝘥𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘺𝘶 𝘵𝘰𝘩 𝘬𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘥𝘪 𝘮𝘢 🤝🏻 #AavaDe | #RRvGT | #TATAIPL 2023 | @rashidkhan_19 @MdShami11 https://t.co/r2uB0qD52a

Khan elaborated on his spell that helped Titans seal a convincing win to retain their place as the table leaders. He added:

"It was more about me bowling at the good areas and the good lengths. That was the kind of mindset. On this wicket if you miss your line and length then it becomes so easy for the batsman."

Gujarat Titans enjoy top spot in title defence mode

Gujarat Titans came back to winning ways following their loss to Delhi Capitals by five runs in Ahmedabad. The Hardik Pandya-led side have managed to retain the first place in the points table after beating their 2022 IPL final rivals in Jaipur.

The Titans have won seven out of 10 league matches thus far and have bagged 14 points. They have only lost to the Royals, Capitals and Knight Riders so far.

A 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 for the Titans! ⚡💥#AavaDe | #RRvGT | #TATAIPL 2023 https://t.co/B81TwT3D5j

Gujarat will next face the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, May 7, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
