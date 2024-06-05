Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reunited with India Cements Group to take charge of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) high-performance center on the city outskirts. The center is expected to be fully operational before the start of the 2025 IPL season. Ashwin will play a major role in the center and the Super King academies.

The move has sparked the idea of the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer possibly returning to play for CSK next season. Ashwin played for the franchise from 2008 to 2015 before moving to the Rising Pune SuperGiant, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings.

He has been part of the Rajasthan Royals setup since 2022, helping the side qualify for the playoffs in two of the last three seasons.

About his reunion with India Cements, Ashwin said:

"Growing the game and contributing to the cricketing fraternity is my primary focus. I feel elated to be back to where it all began for me."

CSK's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan shared his excitement at having Ashwin back in the fold and said:

"We are excited to have Ashwin back. He will have a huge role to play at Superkings Ventures and our High-Performance Centre. He is one of the best cricketers from Tamil Nadu and is known for his drive towards excellence. His commitment to the game at any level, be it for India, Tamil Nadu, or even the club, is well known. He will be a great person to guide the center and nurture the young talents coming through."

With the Mega Auction set to take place later this year for IPL 2025, it remains to be seen if Ashwin may be back playing for CSK.

A look back at Ravichandran Ashwin's CSK career

Ravichandran Ashwin achieved tremendous success during his CSK days from 2008 to 2015.

While he played only two games combined in 2008 and 2009, the off-spinner became a regular in the side since the 2010 season. Ashwin helped CSK win back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011, with 33 combined wickets in 28 games.

He picked up 10 or more wickets in the next four seasons from 2012 to 2015, ensuring CSK made the playoffs on all four occasions.

Apart from the IPL, Ashwin also played a massive role in CSK's success at the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CL T20). The 37-year-old was the leading wicket-taker and Player of the Series in their triumph in 2010.

Ashwin also bagged five wickets in as many games to help CSK win their second CL T20 title in 2014.

