Ravichandran Ashwin's autobiography 'I Have the Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story' set to release June 10

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to release his autobiography titled 'I Have the Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story' on June 10. It is written by Ashwin with author Sidharth Monga and will be on the veteran cricketer's life and times before becoming a professional cricketer.

The 37-year-old is among the most accomplished cricketers in the game's history, with 744 international wickets and over 4,000 runs. Ashwin debuted for India against Sri Lanka in an ODI Tri-series featuring Zimbabwe in June 2010.

He is ninth all-time and fifth among spinners in Test wickets with 516 scalps in 100 games. Ashwin has also been part of India's title-winning teams in the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer is also among the legends of the IPL with 180 wickets (joint-fifth all-time) in 212 games. Ashwin helped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win their first two titles in 2010 and 2011.

He is also the fastest to 300 Test wickets (innings-wise) and has won 10 Player of the Series awards in the red-ball format, the highest by an Indian cricketer and second most overall.

"Through this book, I hope to inspire many aspiring cricketers" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin said he hoped to inspire budding cricketers through his autobiography.

The book is said to share all of his childhood struggles such as health issues and family support, among others.

"I am pleased to share my story on the making of a cricketer. Through this book, I hope to inspire many aspiring cricketers," Ashwin said (via Telegraph India).

In a press conference on June 3, the author of Ashwin's autobiography Sidharth Monga said:

"I have enjoyed every minute of working on this book with Ashwin. The stories of how it all began, the unique experiences, and the techniques he uses all make their way into this narrative. We are both delighted that it's being shared with everyone today."

Publishers Penguin Random House India (PRHI) said about Ashwin's autobiography:

"This unique book about pursuing your dreams and the life and struggles of a cricketer will keep readers hooked till the end. I congratulate Ashwin and Sidharth on the publication of the book and welcome them to Penguin Random House India. This is a must-read."

Meanwhile, Ashwin is coming off a relatively impressive 2024 IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), helping the side finish third on the points table and in the playoffs.

