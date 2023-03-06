Ravichandran Ashwin stunned by Hayley Matthews’ price, picks WI captain as MVP for WPL 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hayley Matthews as MVP (Most Valuable Player) in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023).

The tweet came after Matthews finished with figures of 3/28 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday, March 6. The West Indies captain took the crucial wickets of Smriti Mandhana (23), Heather Knight (duck) and Richa Ghosh (28) as MI bundled out RCB for 155 in 18.4 overs.

Ashwin quoted one of his older tweets, writing:

“Just add another 3 for pls.”

Earlier on March 4, he had tweeted:

“Great start to the campaign for Mumbai, but how Hayley Mathews was sold for base price at the auction will remain a mystery. #WPL2023 #basebuy #steal. She bowls some quality off-spin and could well be an MVP.”

For the uninitiated, Matthews was bought for just Rs 40 lakh by MI in the WPL 2023 auction last month despite the 24-year-old's excellent T20I credentials. So far, she has scored 1581 runs and scalped 78 wickets in 82 T20Is.

Hayley Matthews’ all-round show helps MI beat RCB in WPL 2023

After picking up three wickets, Hayley Matthews remained unbeaten on 77 off 38 balls at a strike rate of 202.63 as MI beat RCB by nine wickets on Monday. Her innings comprised 13 boundaries and a six. She also shared an unbeaten 114-run partnership with Natalie Sciver-Brunt for the second wicket.

Meanwhile, Yastika Bhatia contributed 23, while Preeti Bose took the lone wicket for RCB.

Earlier in the day, RCB were bundled out for 155 in 18.4 overs after opting to bat. The likes of Smriti Mandhana (23), Sophie Devine (16), Richa Ghosh (28) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

For MI, Hayley Matthews took three wickets, while Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr scalped two wickets each. Natalie Sciver also bagged a wicket.

Speaking on the post-match show, Matthews credited MI for giving her the freedom to play her shots. She said:

"There wasn't much difference, was able to bat a bit longer today, the freedom in this MI team has given me plenty of confidence. They're going well at the moment, watching the ball nicely and the ball is coming on nicely."

She continued:

"They did put me under pressure in the 1st over, but it was nice to come back well. We've so many match-winners in the team and Harman is leading us well."

It’s worth mentioning that Hayley Matthews scored 47 off 31 against Gujarat Giants in Mumbai's previous game, which they won by 143 runs. She will look to continue her exploits in the tournament as MI eye the inaugural WPL title.

