Ravindra Jadeja drops Jacob Bethell on 27 after a nasty collision with Matheesha Pathirana during RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja missed out on an easy catch after a collision with his teammate Matheesha Pathirana in the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 3. The ball from Jacob Bethell went towards Jadeja, who kept his eyes on it, but Pathirana sprinted from deep to take the catch. Surprisingly, the Sri Lankan pacer did not give a signal, and the duo collided, with the speedster copping a sharp blow. As a result, Bethell got a reprieve on 27.
The incident took place in the fourth over of RCB’s innings. Anshul Kamboj bowled a back-of-a-length ball, and Bethell tried to go over the infield towards the leg side but managed a top edge towards deep backward point. Jadeja called for it and almost grabbed it, but Pathirana came charging in and barged into him, narrowly escaping an injury.
Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell provide a promising start to RCB against CSK in the IPL 2025 match
Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell provided a promising start to RCB in the powerplay in their IPL 2025 match against CSK.
At the time of writing, the hosts were 71 without loss after six overs, with Bethell (42 off 23) and Kohli (29 off 13) at the crease.
Rajat Patidar's RCB have seven wins in 10 matches and are placed third in the points table. They beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their last game. A win over the Super Kings will help them climb to the top.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s CSK have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs. They lost to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in their last outing. The five-time winners have secured just two victories in 10 games. They have failed to defeat RCB in their last two matches, including a 50-run loss at home this season.
