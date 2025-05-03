Ravindra Jadeja drops Jacob Bethell on 27 after a nasty collision with Matheesha Pathirana during RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja missed out on an easy catch after a collision with his teammate Matheesha Pathirana in the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 3. The ball from Jacob Bethell went towards Jadeja, who kept his eyes on it, but Pathirana sprinted from deep to take the catch. Surprisingly, the Sri Lankan pacer did not give a signal, and the duo collided, with the speedster copping a sharp blow. As a result, Bethell got a reprieve on 27.

The incident took place in the fourth over of RCB’s innings. Anshul Kamboj bowled a back-of-a-length ball, and Bethell tried to go over the infield towards the leg side but managed a top edge towards deep backward point. Jadeja called for it and almost grabbed it, but Pathirana came charging in and barged into him, narrowly escaping an injury.

Watch the incident below:

Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell provide a promising start to RCB against CSK in the IPL 2025 match

Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell provided a promising start to RCB in the powerplay in their IPL 2025 match against CSK.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 71 without loss after six overs, with Bethell (42 off 23) and Kohli (29 off 13) at the crease.

Rajat Patidar's RCB have seven wins in 10 matches and are placed third in the points table. They beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their last game. A win over the Super Kings will help them climb to the top.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s CSK have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs. They lost to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in their last outing. The five-time winners have secured just two victories in 10 games. They have failed to defeat RCB in their last two matches, including a 50-run loss at home this season.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More