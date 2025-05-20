Ravindra Jadeja perishes for 1 as Dhruv Jurel takes a well-judged catch in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak got the crucial wicket of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ravindra Jadeja for 1 in the IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. The southpaw flicked the fourth ball of Charak's third over and Dhruv Jurel took a good, low catch at mid-wicket.

It was a rare low score for Jadeja with the bat in IPL 2025, ever since he was promoted to bat higher in the order for CSK.

The 36-year-old walked out to bat at number five on Tuesday, as Ravichandran Ashwin was the chosen number four for the five-time champions.

Yudhvir Singh Charak runs through CSK top-order to leave them in trouble inside Powerplay

Earlier, RR captain Sanju Samson's decision to field first was vindicated as Yudhvir Singh Charak removed Devon Conway and Urvil Patel for 10 and zero, respectively. Tushar Deshpande claimed his fellow Mumbaikar Ayush Mhatre for 43, leaving CSK in troubled waters inside the powerplay.

CSK captain MS Dhoni admitted that the franchise needed to improve their bowling. He added that the five-time champions were also looking to find answers for next season.

"We want to express ourselves in our batting department. Need to figure out which individual will do well in which slot next year. Need to work on our bowling. Once we were out of the tournament, we wanted to find the answers for the next year. Need to look in to the combination and a couple of players we can pick in auction," Dhoni said at the toss via Cricbuzz.

RR and CSK started the match in ninth and tenth place, respectively, on the points table. At the time of writing, CSK were 146/6 in 15 overs with Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni at the crease.

