Ravindra Jadeja playfully tries to hit Deepak Chahar with bat for sledging during CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar cheekily tried to sledge Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the IPL 2025 match between the two sides at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. The incident took place when Jadeja was at the crease during CSK's run chase.

The southpaw reacted to Chahar's antics by playfully gesturing to hit him with the bat. It is worth mentioning that it was just fun banter as the two share a great friendship.

Chahar did something similar when former CSK captain MS Dhoni walked out to bat as well. Following Chennai's four-wicket win, Dhoni even hilariously hit the MI player with his bat.

Before moving to MI, Deepak Chahar spent seven years with CSK. The Chennai-based franchise attempted to re-sign the 32-year-old at the IPL 2025 auction but Mumbai won the bidding war and roped him in at ₹9.25 crore.

Chahar played an impactful knock with the bat for MI in the first 'El Clasico' of the season. He scored 28* off 15 balls, helping his side register 155/9.

The right-arm pacer provided Mumbai with an early breakthrough with the ball by sending back opener Rahul Tripathi in the second over. Chennai chased the target in 19.1 overs to kick off their campaign with a win.

Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fluent 53 off 26 deliveries. Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning four-wicket haul.

Ravindra Jadeja teased Deepak Chahar during CSK vs MI clash of IPL 2025

The banter between Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja began from MI's innings itself. During the death overs, Chahar hit a ball from Khaleel Ahmed towards long-on.

Jadeja, who was stationed at the long-on fence, collected the ball and teased Chahar by rolling the ball in front of him, challenging the lower-order batter to take a double. You can watch a video of the moment below:

MI will now face Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29.

