Ravindra Jadeja’s wife plays big shots, hits winning run in political cricket match [Watch]

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, was recently seen playing cricket. Rivaba is an MLA from Gujarat and was seen playing in a political cricket match between women MLAs and assembly staff.

She was seen showcasing her cricketing skills, playing some big shots with the bat. Her teammates were excited by her batting and cheered for her from the sidelines.

In the end, Rivaba also hit the winning runs for the team as they won the game by eight-wickets. After hitting the winning runs, her teammates ran onto the field in joy to celebrate the win.

Watch Jadeja's wife showcasing her cricketing skills in a post by Ahmedabadmirrorofficial on Instagram:

As for Ravindra Jadeja, he was a part of India's recent triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. He played a key role in the final, taking 1/30 and hitting the winning runs. Jadeja has played 80 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 74 T20Is for India to date. The all-rounder had announced his retirement from T20Is after the Men in Blue won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja will next be seen in action for CSK during IPL 2025

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Ravindra Jadeja will next be seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is just days away. The all-rounder was retained by CSK for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and has been an integral part of their set-up for several years.

Jadeja has played 186 games for CSK in his IPL career so far, scoring 2,053 runs and taking 142 wickets. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for the franchise after Dwayne Bravo.

Jadeja will once again have a key role to play as CSK aim for a record sixth IPL title. They will begin their campaign in Chennai against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on March 23.

