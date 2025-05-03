Ravindra Jadeja smashes a stunning 109 metre six off Lungi Ngidi full toss in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tonked the ball on the roof of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 contest against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 3. The left-handed batter smashed a full toss off Lungi Ngidi's bowling to keep CSK alive in the run chase.

Jadeja, finally finding success at the No.4 role, played a vital role in a massive partnership with Ayush Mhatre for the third wicket. However, with CSK losing two wickets off consecutive deliveries in the 17th over, his role became even more important as the settled batter.

The two wickets in Lungi Ngidi's final over meant that CSK could only score a couple of runs off the first four deliveries. The South African pacer erred in his line and length as he dished out a tame full toss at Jadeja's pads. He swiveled to put the entire force behind the shot and sent the ball sailing over the square leg boundary.

Have a look at the magnificent hit right here:

It marked Jadeja's second six of his innings, after having scored one off Suyash Sharma in the 11th over.

Ravindra Jadeja recorded his highest IPL score ever against RCB in IPL 2025

Until now, Jadeja's highest score in the competition was an unbeaten 62, coincidentally against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium during the IPL 2021 season.

At the time of writing, CSK need 15 runs off the final over, as MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja are tasked with facing Yash Dayal. The Yellow Army had a decent platform at one stage with Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja operating things in cruise control, but their run chase fell apart after Lungi Ngidi's double strike.

