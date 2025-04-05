Ravindra Jadeja trapped LBW for 2 by a stunning Kuldeep Yadav googly in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could not make an impact in the run-chase during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The left-handed player was pinned LBW by wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav after scoring just two runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5.

Ad

Chasing a mammoth 184-run target considering the conditions and form, the CSK batting unit collapsed early once again in the campaign. Jadeja came out to bat at No. 6 after Shivam Dube holed out to the deep off Vipraj Nigam's bowling in the 10th over. Jadeja began his innings with a couple of singles to close out the over.

He got back on strike midway through the next over, and was up against Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin. The left-arm spinner bowled a trademark googly, which Jadeja tried to nudge towards the leg side. However, his foot remained rooted in the crease as he did not commit entirely. He got into a horrible shape, missed contact with the ball, and fell over after the ball rapped the pads.

Ad

Trending

The umpire instantaneously raised his finger following DC's appeal, while Jadeja also did not consider a review to contest the on-field decision.

Have a look at the dismissal right here.

Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal continued CSK's downward spiral, reducing them to 74-5 in the 11th over. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side lost the plot in the run-chase from the start as their powerplay woes continued.

CSK desperately trying to cling on through Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni after Jadeja's departure

DC have allowed CSK to marginally remain in the hunt after handing Vijay Shankar multiple reprieves. The impact player has been able to produce a few boundaries to combat the ever-climbing required run rate.

Ad

Jadeja's dismissal also brought MS Dhoni out in the middle. The veteran has largely played the role of a finisher, but has been required to come quite early into the second half of the innings after the batting unit crumbled.

As of writing, CSK are placed at 106-5 after 15 overs, and need 78 runs off the last 30 balls to avoid a third straight defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More