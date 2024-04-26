"RCB are very adamant about their roles"- Former Indian cricketers discuss Virat Kohli's slowing down during SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli's innings against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been under the scanner of the cricketing fraternity despite the visitors winning in Hyderabad by 35 runs.

Kohli scored 51 runs off 43 balls and failed to accelerate from a good position. Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja, however, didn't question Kohli's consistency. He instead shed light on how RCB could have sent someone like a Dinesh Karthik higher to up the ante alongside Kohli.

Speaking to Jio Cinema after the game, here's what Ajay Jadeja said about Virat Kohli:

"Talking about Kohli's consistency is like explaining the existence of the sun. The moment the Powerplay ended, he slowed down. It could be because RCB lost two wickets, maybe. Sometimes, it looks as if RCB are very adamant about their roles. DK will always come out at the end. And in doing that, RCB pulled the hand-brake."

Jadeja feels Kohli's slowing down was more because of the wickets of Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks in close succession. Kohli scored just 19 runs in 25 balls outside the powerplay.

RP Singh on Virat Kohli's strike rate

Former Indian pacer RP Singh was also present in the discussion and he shed light on how Virat Kohli rotating the strike helped Rajat Patidar face most of the bowling when the latter was in red-hot form.

On this, he stated:

"He (Kohli) has transformed himself inside the Powerplay. We don't usually get to see such shots from him anymore. Usually he isn't this slow; there were almost 24-25 balls when a single boundary wasn't scored, which could have had a strong impact but the good thing was he held one end, allowing Rajat Patidar to get the job done."

Patidar's 50(20) powered RCB past the 200-run mark and the target of 207 proved to be too much for the SunRisers.

