RCB appoint Ben Sawyer as head coach ahead of WPL 2023, check the full coaching staff list

The Women’s Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has appointed Ben Sawyer as head coach ahead of WPL 2023.

Sawyer is the current head coach of New Zealand Women and Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. He has also served as head coach of the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

RCB’s Director of Cricket operations Mike Hesson said:

“Our head coach is Ben Sawyer. Ben is the current white ferns coach. He’s won three World Cups with Australia. A fast-bowling expert. He’s also won the BBL titles with Sydney Sixers. He’s made it to the finals of The Hundred as well."

He added:

“He’s been involved in women’s cricket for over 20 years, knows the women’s game inside out, knows the players very well. He’s been thoroughly involved in our preparations leading up to the auction as well.”

The Bengaluru-based franchise has also named RX Murali, the current head coach of the Nagaland Cricket Association, as their batting coach and former Indian cricketer Vanitha VR as their scouting and fielding coach.

RCB have also appointed former Indian player Malolan Rangarajan as an assistant coach and head of scouting. Meanwhile, Dr. Harini will serve as Team Manager and Doctor.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets

Assistant Coach and Head of Scouting: Malolan Rangarajan

Scout and Fielding Coach: Vanitha VR

Batting Coach: RX Murali

Team Manager and Team Doctor: Dr. Harini

Head Athletic Therapist: Navnita Gautam

And more…



#PlayBold Head Coach: Ben SawyerAssistant Coach and Head of Scouting: Malolan RangarajanScout and Fielding Coach: Vanitha VRBatting Coach: RX MuraliTeam Manager and Team Doctor: Dr. HariniHead Athletic Therapist: Navnita GautamAnd more… Head Coach: Ben Sawyer Assistant Coach and Head of Scouting: Malolan RangarajanScout and Fielding Coach: Vanitha VRBatting Coach: RX Murali Team Manager and Team Doctor: Dr. Harini Head Athletic Therapist: Navnita Gautam And more… #PlayBold

Earlier today, RCB appointed tennis legend Sania Mirza as their mentor ahead of the inaugural WPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Join us in welcoming the mentor of our women's team, a champion athlete and a trailblazer!



Namaskara, Sania Mirza! While our coaching staff handle the cricket side of things, we couldn’t think of anyone better to guide our women cricketers about excelling under pressure.Join us in welcoming the mentor of our women's team, a champion athlete and a trailblazer!Namaskara, Sania Mirza! While our coaching staff handle the cricket side of things, we couldn’t think of anyone better to guide our women cricketers about excelling under pressure. Join us in welcoming the mentor of our women's team, a champion athlete and a trailblazer! 🙌Namaskara, Sania Mirza! 🙏 https://t.co/r1qlsMQGTb

List of players bought by RCB ahead of WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore has built a solid core ahead of the first WPL season. They splurged Rs 3.4 crore on opening batter Smriti Mandhana.

The franchise also bought quality all-rounders in the form of Ellyse Perry (Rs 1.9 crore), Sophie Devine (Rs 50 lakh), and Heather Knight (Rs 40 lakh). All these three players have led their national teams – Australia, New Zealand, and England – respectively.

Bangalore have also bought Australia’s Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh to lead their bowling unit.

Full squad: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Erin Burns, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

The inaugural edition of the WPL will be played from March 4 to 26. A total of 22 games will be played in the tournament. Bangalore will begin its campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes