RCB batter Virat Kohli poses with his wife Anushka Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli recently posed for an endearing picture with his wife Anushka Sharma during his off time from the field.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a power couple in the Indian entertainment and sports industry. They first met on the sets while shooting for an Advertisement in 2013 and began dating shortly after. After a few years, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017. It was a grand affair, attended by close family and friends.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl Vamika, in January 2021. Apart from their individual successes, Virat and Anushka have also been involved in several philanthropic endeavors. They have donated to various charitable causes and also launched their own foundation, which aims to support animal welfare and promote education for children.

Kohli took to his official Instagram handle on Friday to give fans a glimpse of his life outside cricket. He shared a picture of himself in the company of Anushka Sharma, having a great time together.

Virat Kohli is currently representing RCB in IPL 2023. He has been in decent batting form, with 364 runs across nine games at an average of 45.50 and is currently fourth in the orange cap race.

His opening partner Faf du Plessis is the highest scorer of the season so far. He has amassed 466 runs at an average of 58.25, including five half-centuries. RCB will next face Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 6, in Delhi.

RCB's schedule for their remaining league matches of IPL 2023

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

