Virat Kohli posts cryptic tweet thanking MI as RCB qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs at DC's expense

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)cstar batter Virat Kohli celebrated in a cryptic manner as soon as the Mumbai Indians won their final group game against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Kohli took to his official Twitter handle and thanked the Mumbai Indians for doing them a favour

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals faced each other at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, with the former needing a win to pip RCB for a playoffs spot. However, Rishabh Pant and Co. failed in the mission as the five-time champions chased down 160 with five balls to spare.

You can check out Virat Kohli's tweet below:

The Delhi Capitals started shakily after losing the toss, losing three wickets in the powerplay. Rishabh Pant's 39 and Rovman Powell's 43 gave the Capitals 159-7.

During Mumbai's run-chase, Capitals captain Pant refused to review a caught-behind shout against Tim David despite a clear nick off his bat. David, who was on 0 then, eventually made 34 off 11 deliveries, hammering four sixes.

The former India captain, who like his other RCB teammates was rooting for the Mumbai Indians, expressed his delight at the result. The right-handed batter has captained the Royal Challengers to the finals once and playoffs twice. However, he has failed to win the trophy. He will hope to get the elusive crown this time around.

Virat Kohli returned to form with a crisp 73 against the Gujarat Titans

Meanwhile, Kohli also found some form against the Gujarat Titans by playing a match-winning knock of 73 off 54 deliveries. The 33-year-old, who had registered three ducks earlier in the tournament, was under significant pressure. However, he earned some respite against the Titans.

Chasing 169, the former RCB captain added 115 for the opening wicket with Faf du Plessis. Rashid Khan accounted for the former skipper at the closing moments of the game, but Glenn Maxwell finished the game off with eight wickets to spare.

The Royal Challengers will face the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

