"RCB bros how do you feel seeing Yuzi do so well?" - Fans react as RR's Yuzvendra Chahal breaks all-time IPL record and bags 4-fer vs KKR

Yuzvendra Chahal was all over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as he broke the all-time IPL record for the most wickets to power the Rajasthan Royals (RR) into a strong position at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, May 11.
With RR skipper Sanju Samson electing to field first, Chahal was at his crafty best as he snared four wickets, with three of them coming in the death overs. Having dismissed KKR skipper Nitish Rana in his very first over, he overtook Dwayne Bravo's tally of 183 wickets to top the charts in the league's history.
Chahal then returned to prise out three more wickets thereafter, with Samson holding him back for the death overs. With the wicket of the well-set Venkatesh Iyer, in particular, the wheels had come off the Knight Riders innings as they could only muster 149.
Twitter was full of praise for Chahal's brilliance as he ended with figures of 4/25 from his four overs. Here's a look at some of the reactions:
Yashasvi Jaiswal starts brilliantly in RR's chase of 150
Defending a modest total of 149/8, KKR captain Rana made a rather bizarre choice in bringing himself on for the first over. Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't let him settle as he tonked him for two sixes and a four off the first three deliveries.
The prodigious southpaw tore into the part-time off-spinner for 26 runs in the first over of the innings to put RR right on track to overhaul the target of 150 in quick time. They could do with a boost to their already strong net run rate as well, given that a number of teams are placed on the same 10 points from 11 games as they are.
The Royals lost five of the last six matches in IPL 2023 prior to this contest and are desperate for a win to put their campaign on track.
Is Yuzvendra Chahal the greatest bowler the IPL has ever seen? Have your say in the comments section below!
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.
Poll : Is Yuzvendra Chahal the greatest bowler of all time in the IPL?
Yes
No
19 votes