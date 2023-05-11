"RCB bros how do you feel seeing Yuzi do so well?" - Fans react as RR's Yuzvendra Chahal breaks all-time IPL record and bags 4-fer vs KKR

Yuzvendra Chahal was all over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as he broke the all-time IPL record for the most wickets to power the Rajasthan Royals (RR) into a strong position at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, May 11.

With RR skipper Sanju Samson electing to field first, Chahal was at his crafty best as he snared four wickets, with three of them coming in the death overs. Having dismissed KKR skipper Nitish Rana in his very first over, he overtook Dwayne Bravo's tally of 183 wickets to top the charts in the league's history.

Chahal then returned to prise out three more wickets thereafter, with Samson holding him back for the death overs. With the wicket of the well-set Venkatesh Iyer, in particular, the wheels had come off the Knight Riders innings as they could only muster 149.

Twitter was full of praise for Chahal's brilliance as he ended with figures of 4/25 from his four overs. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns - Leading wicket taker in IPL history.

- Purple Cap in IPL 2022.

- Current Purple Cap in IPL 2023.



One name, Chahal. - Leading wicket taker in IPL history.- Purple Cap in IPL 2022.- Current Purple Cap in IPL 2023.One name, Chahal. https://t.co/W1Dv58y24w

Jaammii..🏏 @Jaammiing Chahal with a potential MOM performance. Dude's confidence sky high. Also getting the purple cap. Chahal with a potential MOM performance. Dude's confidence sky high. Also getting the purple cap.

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj When he reluctantly gave up his chess career, did Yuzi Chahal ever think he would one day become the IPL's highest wicket taker.

184 wickets and counting. Well done champion! When he reluctantly gave up his chess career, did Yuzi Chahal ever think he would one day become the IPL's highest wicket taker. 184 wickets and counting. Well done champion!

B` @Bishh04

Chahal didn't demand 10cr



Hasaranga being our frontline spinner is the biggest downgrade. Will never forgive u Chahal didn't take an overseas spotChahal didn't demand 10crHasaranga being our frontline spinner is the biggest downgrade. Will never forgive u @RCBTweets Chahal didn't take an overseas spotChahal didn't demand 10crHasaranga being our frontline spinner is the biggest downgrade. Will never forgive u @RCBTweets https://t.co/D9ThJVRO00

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43

#HallaBol Yuzi Chahal, you have rocked my world 🩷 Yuzi Chahal, you have rocked my world 🩷#HallaBol

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5



Yuzi will be there for the team to pick wickets . Give the ball in powerplay, Give the ball in middle overs, Give the ball in death overs.Yuzi will be there for the team to pick wickets Give the ball in powerplay, Give the ball in middle overs, Give the ball in death overs. Yuzi will be there for the team to pick wickets 👏.

Jaammii..🏏 @Jaammiing RCB Bros how do you feel seeing Yuzi do so well ? RCB Bros how do you feel seeing Yuzi do so well ?

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket



Yuzvendra Chahal now has the most wickets in the history of IPL 184 A true legend in the IPLYuzvendra Chahal now has the most wickets in the history of IPL184 A true legend in the IPL 🙌Yuzvendra Chahal now has the most wickets in the history of IPL 🔥 184

Vishal @Fanpointofviews Yuzi chahal ipl goat spinner Yuzi chahal ipl goat spinner

Aditya Saha @Adityakrsaha Yuzi Chahal not playing a single game of T20WC so far has to be the biggest mystery. Yuzi Chahal not playing a single game of T20WC so far has to be the biggest mystery.

arfan @Im__Arfan Any phase, Yuzi is there to deliver... what an IPL legend. Any phase, Yuzi is there to deliver... what an IPL legend.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Excellent spell by Chahal. His spell has easily made a difference of 15-20 runs to the eventual total which will be scored by KKR I feel. Excellent spell by Chahal. His spell has easily made a difference of 15-20 runs to the eventual total which will be scored by KKR I feel.

Yashasvi Jaiswal starts brilliantly in RR's chase of 150

Defending a modest total of 149/8, KKR captain Rana made a rather bizarre choice in bringing himself on for the first over. Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't let him settle as he tonked him for two sixes and a four off the first three deliveries.

The prodigious southpaw tore into the part-time off-spinner for 26 runs in the first over of the innings to put RR right on track to overhaul the target of 150 in quick time. They could do with a boost to their already strong net run rate as well, given that a number of teams are placed on the same 10 points from 11 games as they are.

The Royals lost five of the last six matches in IPL 2023 prior to this contest and are desperate for a win to put their campaign on track.

Is Yuzvendra Chahal the greatest bowler the IPL has ever seen? Have your say in the comments section below!

Poll : Is Yuzvendra Chahal the greatest bowler of all time in the IPL? Yes No 19 votes