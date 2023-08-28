“RCB captain with trophy, unreal scenes” – Fans react as Smriti Mandhana wins The Hundred title with Southern Brave

Smriti Mandhana’s Southern Brave Women beat Northern Superchargers Women to win The Hundred final by 34 runs on Sunday, August 27. It was also the first-ever title for the Brave in the tournament. They lost the previous two finals against Welsh Fire Women (twice) but won the trophy in their third attempt.

Batting first, the Brave scored 139/6 in their allotted 100 balls. Danielle Wyatt top scored with 59 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate of 155.26, including one six and nine boundaries. Freya Kemp and Georgia Adams also chipped in with 31 (17) and 27 (28).

Kate Cross emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Superchargers, finishing with figures of 3/21, while Grace Ballinger and Lucy Hingham settled for one apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, the Brave bundled out the Supercharges for 105 in 94 balls. Lauren Bell and Kalea Moore scalped three wickets apiece, while Chloe Tryon bagged two. Captain Anya Shrubsole also settled for one wicket.

Mandhana departed cheaply with a score of 4 (2) but emerged as one of the leading run-scorers in the tournament, scoring 238 in nine games, including two half-centuries. Following the victory, she also got the opportunity to pose with the trophy.

Fans on Twitter came up with eye-catching tweets following the development. One user wrote on X (previously known as Twitter):

“RCB captain with trophy, unreal scenes”

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other notable reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Smriti Mandhana’s RCB failed to qualify for the inaugural WPL playoffs

Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had earlier failed to qualify for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) playoffs. The team registered five consecutive losses in the T20 tournament.

The franchise finished fourth in the five-team competition despite having quality players in their ranks like Sophie Devine (former New Zealand captain), Ellyse Perry (ex-Australia captain), Heather Knight (current England captain), Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Singh.

RCB are also yet to win a single IPL title in the men’s competition since the tournament started in 2008.