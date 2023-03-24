RCB commence training at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of IPL 2023 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have begun their preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Skipper Faf du Plessis, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, and most of the squad were present in the session overseen by a coaching staff unit led by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar.
The franchise retained the majority of their squad that finished third in the 2022 IPL. RCB roped in some fringe international players like Will Jacks and Reece Topley at the mini-auction in December 2022.
However, with the English all-rounder being ruled out due to injury, they have brought in New Zealand's Michael Bracewell as a replacement.
The likes of Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Karthik talked about the prospect of playing in front of a packed crowd at the iconic home venue. The veteran wicketkeeper said on RCB Bold Diaries:
"Everybody is excited about the home and away concept being back and we all know the kind of support that RCB gets from the crowd that comes to the Chinnaswamy."
RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson, who was recently part of the franchise in their Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign, addressed the squad that assembled for training. He said:
"Today is the first day of many in terms of gradually building up on ten days' time. So today is not a matter of going hard, it is about starting to build that process, for 10 days."
Lastly, head coach Sanjay Bangar praised the squad's development over the course of the year and said:
"We have been following your progress throughout the year and it is heartening to see that some guys have smashed hundreds in different leagues or take a 10-wicket haul or score a double hundred in domestic cricket. Some of you have even fulfilled your long-cherished dream of playing for your country as well."
Bangalore's full-fledged training session is scheduled for March 26. The likes of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers will also be honored by the franchise with a place in the Hall of Fame for their contributions during the RCB Unbox event.
RCB to start their IPL 2023 campaign with a home clash against the Mumbai Indians
The Faf du Plessis-led side are slated to face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match of 2023 IPL on Sunday, April 2. The contest will mark RCB's first home game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2019.
RCB full squad IPL 2023
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell
