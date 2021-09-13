IPL 2021: [Watch] RCB duo Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj look forward to second leg after arriving in the UAE 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammad Siraj made their way to the UAE following the pre-mature end of the Test series in England. The franchise organized a charter flight for the duo to safely arrive in the Middle East from Europe.

In footage released by the franchise, both players are seen boarding their flight from Manchester. Virat Kohli shared his thoughts on the upcoming second leg of the 2021 IPL after landing in the UAE and believes replacement players can get the job done in these conditions. Speaking to RCB Social Media, he said:

"Unfortunate how we ended up being here early but with COVID in place, things are very uncertain, so anything can happen at any time. Hopefully, we are able to maintain a strong, secure environment here and have a quality IPL and onto the World Cup. So now, heading into the T20 phase, I think it is going to be an exciting phase and a very important one for us at RCB and for the Indian team at the World Cup as well."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made three player replacements, the most by any franchise, heading into the second leg of the tournament. They had to replace the Australian trio of Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who chose to withdraw. The franchise sought replacements in the form of Sri Lanka duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmanta Chameera along with George Carton.

"I've been in touch with everyone, we've had our discussions over the last month or so with the replacements and who's coming, who's not. Eventually, I think we ended up replacing our key players with some top quality cricketers."

"Our key players will obviously be missed and they are a part of the family but the people coming in as well have great skillsets, specially with these conditions. I'm very excited to see them with the whole group at practice and certainly very excited to resume a good season that we started last time around."

The three-time finalists are third in the points table below Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Very excited to join RCB family after many days: Mohammad Siraj

Mohammad Siraj, who has honed his white-ball skills during his time with the team, expressed his pleasure of joining the camp once again after a five-month gap. Speaking to RCB Social Media, he said:

"Joining RCB family after so many days, I'm excited. We are in a very good position in the table, so it will be a lot of fun. We have very good player replacements. So, we are looking forward to it."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will resume their campaign with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

