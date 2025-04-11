"RCB fans doing back and forth between Mars and Earth"- Top 10 funny memes after DC's comfortable win vs RCB in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comfortably by six wickets in the 24th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As a result, DC continued their unbeaten run this season with the fourth consecutive win.

After opting to bat first, RCB notched up a respectable total of 163/7 in 20 overs. It came on the back of contributions from Phil Salt (37), Tim David (37*), Rajat Patidar (25), and Virat Kohli (22). DC wrist spinners Vipraj Nigam (2/17) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/18) performed magnificently with economical spells.

In reply, DC got off to a poor start. Their top three batters departed for single-digit scores, leaving the visiting team in a spot of bother at 30/3 inside the powerplay. KL Rahul then played a sensational knock of 93* (53) to power the Capitals home in the chase in 17.5 overs. Tristan Stubbs (38*) supported him well as the duo put on a match-winning partnership of 111 (55) for the fifth wicket.

The IPL 2025 match between DC and RCB entertained the fans with engaging action between bat and ball. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"It was a slightly tricky wicket"- KL Rahul after his POTM performance in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match

KL Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match at the post-match presentation due to his brilliant knock in the chase. Reflecting on his batting performance, the DC player said:

"It was a slightly tricky wicket but what helped me was being behind the stumps and watching how the wicket played. From wicket-keeping I figured that the ball sat in the wicket a bit but it was consistent throughout. It wasn't two-paced, it was one-paced. I wanted to get off to a good start and then assess."

He continued:

"It depends on the conditions, the ground and dimensions but on a wicket like this, I knew what pockets to target. Wicket-keeping gave me a feel of how the other batters played, where they were dismissed and where they hit sixes. I got a bit lucky with the dropped catch but this is my ground, this is my home - I know this ground better than anybody else."

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the next match of IPL 2025 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 11.

