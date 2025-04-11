"RCB fans doing back and forth between Mars and Earth"- Top 10 funny memes after DC's comfortable win vs RCB in IPL 2025

  • home icon
By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 11, 2025 00:42 IST
Top memes from latest IPL match. (Image: bcci.tv, X - @sagarcasm, @GemsOfCricket)
Top memes from latest IPL match. (Image: bcci.tv, X - @sagarcasm, @GemsOfCricket)

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comfortably by six wickets in the 24th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As a result, DC continued their unbeaten run this season with the fourth consecutive win.

After opting to bat first, RCB notched up a respectable total of 163/7 in 20 overs. It came on the back of contributions from Phil Salt (37), Tim David (37*), Rajat Patidar (25), and Virat Kohli (22). DC wrist spinners Vipraj Nigam (2/17) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/18) performed magnificently with economical spells.

In reply, DC got off to a poor start. Their top three batters departed for single-digit scores, leaving the visiting team in a spot of bother at 30/3 inside the powerplay. KL Rahul then played a sensational knock of 93* (53) to power the Capitals home in the chase in 17.5 overs. Tristan Stubbs (38*) supported him well as the duo put on a match-winning partnership of 111 (55) for the fifth wicket.

also-read-trending Trending

The IPL 2025 match between DC and RCB entertained the fans with engaging action between bat and ball. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"It was a slightly tricky wicket"- KL Rahul after his POTM performance in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match

KL Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match at the post-match presentation due to his brilliant knock in the chase. Reflecting on his batting performance, the DC player said:

"It was a slightly tricky wicket but what helped me was being behind the stumps and watching how the wicket played. From wicket-keeping I figured that the ball sat in the wicket a bit but it was consistent throughout. It wasn't two-paced, it was one-paced. I wanted to get off to a good start and then assess."
He continued:

"It depends on the conditions, the ground and dimensions but on a wicket like this, I knew what pockets to target. Wicket-keeping gave me a feel of how the other batters played, where they were dismissed and where they hit sixes. I got a bit lucky with the dropped catch but this is my ground, this is my home - I know this ground better than anybody else."

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the next match of IPL 2025 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 11.

Balakrishna

Balakrishna

I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together!

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Edited by Aditya Singh
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
