"RCB fans back to Mars after small hiccup in between"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB edge past MI in a cliffhanger in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a comeback in style after a setback in IPL 2025 with a 12-run victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday (April 7). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the encounter. It was also RCB's first win at the venue against the host team since 2015.

RCB came into this game after a dismal 8-wicket loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home. The Royal Challengers started well by scoring a daunting total of 221 for five after MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked them to bat first. Rajat Patidar (64), Virat Kohli (67), Jitesh Sharma (40*), and Devdutt Padikkal (37) performed well for the visiting team with the bat.

Krunal Pandya (4/45), Josh Hazlewood (2/37), and Yash Dayal (2/46) then bowled decently to help the Bengaluru side restrict MI to 209 for nine in the second innings and win the match by 12 runs.

Fans observed the Royal Challengers' brilliant all-round performance in the match against MI and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the top memes:

"The credit goes to the entire bowling unit"- RCB captain Rajat Patidar said after 12-run win vs MI in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai

At the post-match presentation, Royal Challengers skipper Rajat Patidar reflected on the victory, saying:

"That was a really amazing match. It was hard, but the way the bowlers showed courage, it was amazing. The credit goes to the entire bowling unit. Not easy to stop a team on this ground. The way Krunal Panday bowled the final over was amazing. The way he showed courage was fantastic."

Shedding light on their strategy with the bat, Patidar continued:

"We wanted to take the game as deep as we can. The wicket was really amazing to bat, typical Mumbai wicket. The ball was coming nicely onto the bat. After the over of Hardik Pandya, I decided I had to go all out from here. I was not worrying about getting out. In this format, wrist spinners are wicket-taking bowlers. Suyash bowled beautifully from the shorter end."

RCB will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next match in IPL 2025 on Thursday (April 10) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

