"RCB fans should build a statue for Sir Rishabh Pant outside Chinnaswamy Stadium"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's comfortable win vs GT in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs in the 64th match of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. It did not affect GT's standing in the points table as they remained at the top with 18 points from 13 games, but can drop to third before their last match.
After being asked to bat first, LSG notched up a massive total of 235 for two in 20 overs on the back of a blistering century from opener Mitchell Marsh (117). He received decent support from Nicholas Pooran (56*) and Aiden Markram (36) in the top order, while captain Rishabh Pant showed glimpses of a return to form with an unbeaten cameo of 16 (6).
GT could then reach only 202/9 in the second innings, falling 34 runs short of the target. Middle-order batter Shahrukh Khan top-scored for them with 57 (29) in a losing cause. Lanky pacer William O'Rourke starred for the Super Giants with a brilliant spell of 4-0-27-3.
Fans enjoyed Thursday night's IPL 2025 match between the Gujarat and Lucknow teams. They shared their reactions to the game by posting funny memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"RCB fans should build a statue for Sir Rishabh Pant outside Chinnaswamy Stadium," an X post read.
"I think we gave away 15-20 runs extra"- Shubman Gill after GT's 33-run loss in IPL 2025 clash vs LSG
At the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill opined that they conceded 15-20 runs extra during the first innings, which eventually proved to be the difference. Reflecting on the loss, Gill said:
"I think we gave away 15-20 runs extra. If we had stopped them to around 210-220 it would have made a massive difference. Honestly, we bowled well in the powerplay. We didn't get any wickets but after that they scored 180 in 16 overs which is a lot."
"We were right in the game till the 16th over. Lot of positives for us with Rutherford and Shahrukh batting really well. Getting back to momentum will be important. It will be crucial to get back to winning ways and carry the momentum in the IPL playoffs," Gill added.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 65th match of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.
RCB are second in the table with 17 points from 12 games and can go on top with a win over SRH.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS