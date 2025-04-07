"Rcb fans: cheating cheating cheating karta hai tu.."- Top 10 funny memes ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium

Fans shared memes on social media platforms in anticipation of the upcoming IPL 2025 match between two popular teams, Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the high-octane encounter on Monday (April 7).

Both teams are coming into this contest after losing their previous match in IPL 2025. RCB suffered a thumping 8-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT), while the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat MI narrowly by 12 runs.

Historically, MI have held the upper hand in their rivalry with RCB, winning 19 of the 33 matches between the two franchises. The Royal Challengers emerged victorious on the remaining 14 occasions, as no contest ended without a result.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action during match 20 of IPL 2025 on Monday. They expressed their anticipation through hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Rcb fans : cheating cheating cheating karta hai tu.. (you are cheating)."

"The batting looks pretty sorted"- Aakash Chopra on RCB ahead of their IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed RCB's batting unit ahead of their IPL 2025 match against MI. He opined that Virat Kohli and Phil Salt's opening partnership holds the key for the Royal Challengers.

Speaking about the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"The season has been decent. They have lost just one match and won two. They have won both their away games, and this is once again an away game. Whenever the opening partnership is good, they find themselves in a very nice space. You fall where it doesn't happen. There is no other concern in batting."

Chopra continued:

"I have slightly less faith in Liam Livingstone, but he too has scored runs in the last match. Jitesh Sharma has looked alright. Tim David's knock took you till the end in the last match. The runs were less, but you played 20 overs. We have seen teams not last 20 overs, but that's not happened with them. The batting looks pretty sorted."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above about RCB's batting department? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

