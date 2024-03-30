RCB fans drum up 125 decibel noise level for Virat Kohli's imperious six off Mitchell Starc against KKR in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace batter Virat Kohli's magnificent flick shot off Mitchell Starc in the second over against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) almost brought the roof down the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB fans, living up to their reputation, conjured up a 125-decibel noise level to appreciate the stroke on Friday, March 29.

The match-up between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Starc was highly anticipated ahead of the contest. The pair had even shared the dressing room during the Australian pacer's previous IPL stint for RCB from 2014 to 2015.

Starc had a rough night from the word go. His figures at the end of his spell read a dismal 0-47, with Kohli having a big role to play in the misfortune. The right-handed batter scored 33 runs off 17 deliveries against Starc, including two sixes and three fours.

Kohli had wasted no time in welcoming Starc to his old lair as he scored a boundary off him to begin the contest. The batter then scored two consecutive boundaries, the first one being a six, in the left-arm pacer's second over in the powerplay.

Unfortunately, the noise levels were down to a minimum when KKR had their turn with the bat. The visitors prolonged their dominant record at the venue by chasing down the 183-run target inside 17 overs. As the score suggests, there was hardly anything for the ardent RCB fans to cheer.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium recorded a 124 decibel level during RCB vs PBKS

The RCB fans had cranked up the volume in RCB's first home game of IPL 2024 as well. The noise levels touched an ear-shattering 124 decibels when Virat Kohli claimed the catch that dismissed Jonny Bairstow in the first innings of the contest.

The cheers continued late into the evening as Kohli scored a half-century during the run chase. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with an inspired cameo to finish the contest in the final over.

RCB will play their third consecutive home game in the early stages of IPL 2024 against the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, April 2. This comes across as a chance for the home fans to breach the 127 decibel level set by the Chepauk crowd earlier this season.