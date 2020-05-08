'RCB have had the best team in the IPL over the last 10 years', claims SRH captain David Warner

David Warner has enjoyed batting against RCB in the IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner recently claimed that he feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore have had the best team in the IPL over the last decade.

Warner was joined by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in a live session on Instagram, and the southpaw came across a question from a fan, who posed a query as to when RCB will win their first IPL title.

In response, the 2016 IPL winning captain laughed off the question but shared his thoughts on RCB's formidable outlook as a team over the past seasons.

"I think honestly they've probably had the best team for 10 years," Warner said.

"We plan for RCB the most in the IPL"

Rohit too chipped in with his thoughts and shed light on how the MI team meetings, ahead of an IPL encounter against RCB always stretch on for a long time. The three-time IPL-winning captained also reckoned that the Virat Kohli-led side has some balance in the team ahead of IPL 2020.

"I don't know about that (RCB winning a title). Honestly speaking, we sit and plan for RCB more than any other team. Their batting lineup is unreal. To have that batting lineup, our meeting goes up for hours specially when we play against them. They've got balance this year," said Rohit.

The IPL 2020 player auction held in December witnessed quite some tense bidding wars, but none more than that for the services of Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins, who pocketed the costliest-ever IPL contract for a foreign player.

Cummins was signed for ₹15.5 Crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders from the auction, while the likes of Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI) among others also attracted multiple bidders.

Rohit further spoke about how all the IPL franchises this season look balanced and that he's looking forward to IPL 2020 commencing quickly in the near future.

"That's why I was looking forward to the IPL this year, all the teams have got great buys this year. I was sitting and analysing about all the compositions, all the teams look very much in balance and that's something we can hope for, IPL to happen," the MI skipper said.