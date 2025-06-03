RCB legend embraces Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2025 final vs PBKS [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend AB de Villiers met and embraced batting star Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2025 final against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. The moment was caught by the official broadcasters' cameras.
The former South Africa limited-overs captain was part of RCB from 2011 to 2021, and his tally of 4522 runs from 157 matches is the second-highest for the franchise. He was also part of the sides that made it to the final in 2011 and 2016, but was unsuccessful in lifting the trophy.
Here's the video of the two former teammates' meeting:
Kohli and De Villiers have also had some of the most memorable partnerships in IPL history during their stint for Bengaluru. The pair holds the record for most runs in a partnership when they stitched a stand of 229 against the Gujarat Lions in the 2016 edition.
Virat Kohli registers another 600+ season in IPL
Meanwhile, former RCB captain Virat Kohli has been prolific in IPL 2025, registering over 600 runs a year after he won the Orange cap for aggregating 741 runs. He has already registered eight fifties, playing an instrumental role in the Royal Challengers' road to their fourth final.
The toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium fell in favour of Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, who opted to chase. Both sides remained unchanged as they seek to end their 18-year wait. While this is RCB's fourth final, Punjab Kings are only playing in their second, having lost the 2014 final to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
After opting to bowl first, PBKS had already picked up the wicket of Phil Salt, who was dismissed for 16 by Kyle Jamieson, at the time of writing.
