RCB legend embraces Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2025 final vs PBKS [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend AB de Villiers met and embraced batting star Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2025 final against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. The moment was caught by the official broadcasters' cameras.

Ad

The former South Africa limited-overs captain was part of RCB from 2011 to 2021, and his tally of 4522 runs from 157 matches is the second-highest for the franchise. He was also part of the sides that made it to the final in 2011 and 2016, but was unsuccessful in lifting the trophy.

Here's the video of the two former teammates' meeting:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kohli and De Villiers have also had some of the most memorable partnerships in IPL history during their stint for Bengaluru. The pair holds the record for most runs in a partnership when they stitched a stand of 229 against the Gujarat Lions in the 2016 edition.

Virat Kohli registers another 600+ season in IPL

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, former RCB captain Virat Kohli has been prolific in IPL 2025, registering over 600 runs a year after he won the Orange cap for aggregating 741 runs. He has already registered eight fifties, playing an instrumental role in the Royal Challengers' road to their fourth final.

Ad

The toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium fell in favour of Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, who opted to chase. Both sides remained unchanged as they seek to end their 18-year wait. While this is RCB's fourth final, Punjab Kings are only playing in their second, having lost the 2014 final to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

After opting to bowl first, PBKS had already picked up the wicket of Phil Salt, who was dismissed for 16 by Kyle Jamieson, at the time of writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More