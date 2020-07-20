'RCB might actually do well if IPL is held in UAE' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would fancy their chances if the IPL is staged in UAE. He also mentioned that the batsmen might have to be wary of being dehydrated due to the oppressive conditions in the middle east.

Aakash Chopra gave his opinion on the teams who might have an advantage if the IPL takes place in the UAE while answering viewer questions on his YouTube channel.

On being asked if the batsmen would face any problems if the IPL were to be held in the UAE, Aakash Chopra responded that more than the surface it would be the heat in the Emirates that might test the batsmen.

"There will be no problem although they might have to fight a little bit with the heat. For now, the weather is good. Let's be fair, UAE experiences a lot of heat. But September and October are still the pleasant months."

He highlighted that considering that the league phase of the IPL might have to be completed in a 5-week time-frame, there is a distinct possibility of many double-headers being staged.

"The problem I am seeing is that if the IPL starts on 26 September and ends on 7 November, it is about 6 weeks including the final week of playoffs, there might be lot of double-headers with the league phase to be completed in 5 weeks."

Aakash Chopra observed that the afternoon heat might take a toll on the batsmen and they might have to be wary of being dehydrated.

"In double-headers, however pleasant it might be, it is after all the heat of the middle east. So, batsmen might get dehydrated."

Aakash Chopra on the teams who might benefit if the IPL is held in UAE

Aakash Chopra picked RCB as one of the teams who might benefit if the IPL is held in UAE

Aakash Chopra further added that the IPL being held in UAE might benefit some of the teams like RCB as their supposedly weaker bowling attack might get away due to the size of the grounds.

"Batting conditions would not have much of an impact. In fact, certain teams may start feeling better. RCB for example, because when the grounds are big your bowling is not exposed that much even if it is weak. RCB I think might actually do well."

The reputed commentator also picked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as the other teams who might benefit from the IPL being held in UAE.

"You have got teams who have a lot of good spinners, so Chennai Super Kings will once again be the super kings."

"Even Kings XI Punjab, the place suits them a lot as well since Maxwell plays very well there."

Aakash Chopra signed off by iterating that the batsmen would not face too much difficulty other than the steamy conditions during the afternoon encounters.

"Overall if we see, batsmen will not face much problems although they have to be careful about the heat because there will be lot of double-headers."

RCB are still looking for its first IPL title, having finished as the runners-up on three occasions. While they have possessed a strong batting lineup over the years with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, it has been their bowling which has proved to be a letdown more often than not.