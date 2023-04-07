RCB name Vyshak Vijaykumar as replacement for injured Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named Karnataka right-arm medium pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar as a replacement for the injured Rajat Patidar.

Undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Patidar was initially expected to miss the first half of the IPL due to a heel injury. However, earlier this week, he was ruled out of the entire IPL due to an Achilles heel injury.

Rajat Patidar had a breakout season in last year's IPL, scoring 333 runs in eight matches at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 153. This included a match-winning 112 against the Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator as RCB went as far as the Qualifier 2 stage.

He followed up his impressive IPL season with a stellar Ranji trophy, where he averaged 47 for Madhya Pradesh in seven matches. Patidar also received his maiden national call-up for the three-match ODI series against South Africa in 2022.

His replacementVyshak Vijaykumar had a spectacular Ranji Trophy season for Karnataka as he picked up 31 wickets at an average of 24.58 in eight matches. The 26-year-old also impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2022. He picked up 15 wickets at an average of 12.20 at an economy rate of under 6.50 runs per over in eight matches.

Vijaykumar was the fifth leading wicket-taker of the tournament as he led Karnataka to the top of the points table in Elite Group C. Vyshak also possesses skills such as knuckleball and a terrific yorker that's made him Karnataka's go-to bowler in the powerplay and at the death.

Considering RCB's death-bowling woes in the ongoing IPL and past IPL seasons, the homegrown Vyshak Vijaykumar could be an ideal addition to the franchise. RCB picked him up for ₹ 20 lakhs.

"We were pretty average with the bat" - RCB skipper Faf du Plessis after the defeat to KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore began their IPL campaign with an impressive victory against the Mumbai Indians at home on April 2.

Riding high on confidence entering their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB put up a dismal performance at Eden Gardens with both bat and ball. After conceding a mammoth 204 to the home team, RCB came out with a poor performance with the bat. The side succumbed to the KKR spinners to be bundled out for just 123 in the 18th over.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Faf du Plessis lamented their bowling over the final seven overs and poor batting display in the run chase. He said:

"We had it set up there in the 12th or 13th over... It was probably 20-25 runs too much. Shardul played well. Their legspinners got on top of us. They put the squeeze on us. We were pretty average with the bat. You learn lessons."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will return to action when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 10).

Poll : Will Vshak Vijaykumar be in the RCB playing eleven in the next match? Yes No 0 votes